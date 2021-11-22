Lobo men’s basketball turns away Western New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – K.J. Jenkins poured in a game-high 20 points with five assists and three steals to help the New Mexico Lobos defeat Western New Mexico University 88-63 on Monday night. “Every time he shoots, I believe it’s going to go in,” said Lobos head coach Richard Pitino. “He’s that good of a shooter and he’s one of the better shooters that I’ve seen and coached in a long time and he’s confident. So, he’s got the ultimate green light.” Five Lobos scored in double figures. Jamal Mashburn Jr. finished with 19 points.

The Lobos also got 14 points from Jay Allen Tovar. Javonte Johnson and Gethro Muscadin scored 10 points each. Jordan Doss led the Mustangs in scoring with 18 points. Former Onate/Organ Mountain standout Tony Avalos had had 17 points for the Mustangs, who lost their first regular game of the season.

The game against the division two opponent is the last for the Lobos before they travel to Las Vegas to meet UAB in their first game at the Las Vegas Invitational. Lobos leading scorer Jaelen House sat out against the Mustangs, nursing a bad ankle. The Lobos hope to have him back before their Thanksgiving Day game in Las Vegas. The Lobos will go into the tournament with a 4-1 record.