Lobo men’s basketball swept by UNLV

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For only the second time this season, the Lobo men’s basketball team took a loss at home.

UNLV came to town Saturday and finished a season sweep of the Lobos with a 78-73 victory. The Lobos held a one-point 41-40 lead at the half in a tight battle. The largest lead in the game was six points, held by the Rebels. The Lobos only hit a little over 26% of their three-point shots, going 6 for 23. The Rebels were over 43% from a distance as they made seven three-point shots on 16 attempts. Makuach Maluach led the Lobos in scoring with 19 points.

Corey Manigault chipped in 17 points while Keith McGee scored 11. Brian Hamilton and Elijah Mitrou led the Rebels in scoring, each with 17 points. With the loss, the Lobos go to 14-2 at home, 6-8 in the Mountain West and 17-10 overall. The Rebels improved to 8-6 in league play and 13-14 overall. The Lobos host Nevada Tuesday while the Rebels host Colorado State.