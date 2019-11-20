Lobo men’s basketball suffers first defeat

EL PASO, Texas (KRQE) – One thing was sure before the tip-off, one team was going to suffer its first defeat of the season. The UTEP Miners made sure it was not them as they protected their home court, beating the New Mexico Lobos 66-63 on Tuesday night.

Lobos guard and reigning Mountain West Player of the Week, JaQuan Lyle, knocked down a three-point shot at the end of the game that would have tied had it beat the buzzer.

Lyle finished the night as the leading scorer for the Lobos with 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists. Daryl Edwards led the Miners with 20 points.

The Miners, known for their defense, kept the Lobos under their 93 points per game scoring average. Only two other Lobos finished in double figures.

Makuach Maluach finished the game with 11 points, while Carlton Bragg had 10 points and 9 rebounds before getting knocked out of the game with what appeared to be a leg injury.

With the loss, the Lobos drop to 4-1 on the season. The Miners improved to 4-0. The Lobos are at New Mexico State on Saturday. The game has a 7 p.m. start time and will be televised on Aggievision.