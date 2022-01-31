ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobos followed their first Mountain West victory last week with a blowout loss at San Diego State Monday night. The Lobos hung around for the first part of the game, but before closing the first half the Aztecs went on an 11-0 run to build a 14 point advantage by halftime.

The lead would swell to 20 early in the second half, as the Lobos were no match for the bigger and physically stronger Aztecs. KJ Jenkins was only one of two Lobos in double figures. He also had 9 rebounds in the loss. Jamal Mashburn Jr. was the only other Lobo who scored in double figures with 10 points. Matt Bradley and Keshad Johnson scored 14 points each for the Aztecs.

Johnson also had 10 rebounds for a double-double. With the win, the Aztecs improved to 4-2 in the Mountain West and 12-5 overall. The Lobos dropped to 1-8 in league play and 8-14 overall. The Lobos are at Air Force Saturday. The Aztecs are at Colorado State.