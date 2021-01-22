Lobo men’s basketball succeeds with two new faces at point guard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo men’s basketball is finally in the Mountain West Win Column after beating San Jose State 67-51. The University of New Mexico now holds a record of 5-8 overall and 1-8 in conference play. UNM prides itself on playing good defense and getting rebounds, but improved offensive performance also helped them finish this game out.

“I really feel that right now that going back and looking at the film we are going to feel even better about our offense. We missed a lot of bunnies still, didn’t get to the free-throw line quite as much as I would like, and had some really good looks that just didn’t go down. Again the quality of shot is what we talk about offensively and it’s not always going to go in,” said UNM Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir.

Two-point guards are also adding some fire to this offense. Weir really liked the performances he got out of Saquan Singleton and Isaiah Marin, who finished with a combined 8:2 assist to turnover ratio. “I thought our point guards managed a terrific game for a full 40 to kind of get that kind of assist to turnover ratio is great. I am picking these two guys and going with it for a bit and hopefully, they will continue to manage good offensive basketball games and we will find a way to kind of get some better timing, and get some more repetitions with some physicality and finish more around the rim,” said Weir.

UNM will play San Jose State again on Saturday at 12 p.m., that game will be shown on the Mountain West Network. Lobo men’s basketball also made the announcement on Friday, that their games, which are listed as home match-ups, with San Diego State on February 3 and February 5 will be played in Lubbock, Texas.