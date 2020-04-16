Lobo men’s basketball signs Singleton on ‘Signing Day’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Basketball officially signed junior college transfer Saquan Singleton on Wednesday. Singleton verbally committed to the University of New Mexico last week.

“I am very excited, I can’t wait to touch down in New Mexico and play in the Pit. You know, one of the biggest gyms in the world you know. It’s just, I am very excited to meet the fans and I can’t wait, I will be there soon. So, shout out to New Mexico, the Pit, Go, Lobos!” said Singleton.

The six-foot six-inch tall point guard from Bronx, New York, spent last season at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. Singleton averaged nearly 12 points, five assists and over seven rebounds per game for the Blue Dragons. Alabama, TCU, Kansas State and Pacific were also interested in Singleton.