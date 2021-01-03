Lobo men’s basketball show improvement in second loss to Nevada

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was still a double digit loss, but the Lobos 84-74 setback against Nevada had a different feel than the first. The Lobos made the game competitive and even flirted with the possibility of winning.

Just like game one, the Lobos got the quick start, racing to a 10-3 advantage early. After going cold for more than five minutes, the Lobos watched their lead go away as they trailed Nevada 39-36 at halftime.

In the second half, the Lobos went on a 10-0 run and retook the lead on a three-point bucket from Keith McGee. He put the Lobos up 47-46 with over 14 minutes left to play. Once again, Grant Sherfield had the hot hand for Nevada. He helped to wipe away any Lobo advantage behind a game-high 28 points.

The Lobos remained scrappy all the way until the closing minutes. With under five minutes left to play Bayron Matos put the Lobos up 70-69 when he banked a bucket home. Matos had seven points in the game.

After that, Desmond Cambridge started to put the Lobos away with a pair of three-pointers. He finished with 15 points for Nevada. Four Lobos finished in double figures with Makuach Maluach leading the way with 13 points. Saquan Singleton and Jeremiah Francis finished with 10 points each.

With the loss, the Lobos dropped to 0-4 in Mountain West play and 3-4 overall. Nevada improved to 3-1 in league play and 8-3 overall. The Lobos will host Utah State at the Rip Griffin Events Center in Lubbock, Texas Wednesday. The game has an 8 p.m. start time and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Nevada is at San Diego State Thursday.

