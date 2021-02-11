Lobo men’s basketball set to play Wyoming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico men’s basketball saw their series with Colorado State canceled this week, due to COVID-19. “The Lobos returned to Albuquerque from Fort Collins, Colorado on Wednesday after their series against the Rams was postponed. UNM administered COVID-19 tests to the program that all returned negative on Thursday,” the team said in a news release.

UNM is now scheduled to play against Wyoming from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado. The first game is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. and then followed by game two, which is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. Game one will be broadcasted live on the Mountain West Network and game two will be on CBS Sports Network.

