ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They hadn’t played in ten days, but the UNM men’s basketball team picked up where they left off, playing solid basketball in day one of the Lobo Classic to remain undefeated on the season. The Lobos defeated Jacksonville State 79-61 Friday night.

Lobos forward Morris Udeze led three Lobos in double figures by tying his career best of 22 points. “I was hot, I was hot,” said Udeze. “So, If anyone is hot keep feeding them. So, I feel like my teammates and my coaches are putting me in a great position to score around the basket. So, that’s what has been happening.” Udeze also had 6 rebounds in the game. Other Lobos in double figures include Jamal Mashburn Jr. who finished with 12 points. KJ Jenkins scored 10 points. Lobos freshman point guard Donovan Dent scored 9 points and was also big with the ball, getting half of the Lobos 14 assists in the game.

Lobos head coach Richard Pitino was concerned with what type of play he would see from his team after last week’s rivalry game against New Mexico State was cancelled, due to a deadly shooting on the UNM campus which involved an NMSU player and UNM student. “Basketball specific that was a huge curveball and we needed to be very mature over the week to get better, which I think we did to stay fresh because we got two more games in a row coming up,” said Pitino. “So, they handled it with great maturity.” The Lobos are 4-0 and will host North Dakota State Saturday at 5 pm.