Lobo Men’s Basketball remains unbeaten at home with 72-63 victory over Montana

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- It wasn’t the best start on Sunday afternoon for the UNM Men’s Basketball team, as they started slow and trailed against Montana for a lot of the 1st half. UNM would do enough to win this game though, and remain unbeaten at home this year, with a 72-63 victory.

“We just didn’t have a lot of burst tonight and we just talked about it now in the locker room. We have to find a way to get that back by Wednesday, that all being said to not be where we really want to be physically and grind out a 9 point win against a pretty good basketball team is encouraging”, said UNM Head Coach Paul Weir.

Carlton Bragg had a solid showing on Sunday afternoon, as he finished with a team-high of 20 points and 14 rebounds. UNM had 3 scorers finish in the double figures, including Bragg, as JaQuan Lyle finished with 16 and Zane Martin had 11.

UNM is now 7-2 on the season and they will remain home to tip-off their conference schedule on Wednesday at 7 p.m., hosting Boise State.