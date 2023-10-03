ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo Men’s Basketball team announced its schedule for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday. The schedule is full of challenges, as they face 14 teams with 20+ win teams from last year, and nine teams that finished in the top 50 of the NET rankings. Overall, UNM will play 18 games at the Pit, including seven non-conference games, nine against Mountain West opponents, and two exhibition games.

The Lobos non-conference schedule features seven games against postseason teams from last year, including Saint Mary’s, Texas Southern, and UC Santa Barbara. In conference play, 17 of the Lobos’ 18 games will be nationally televised on either CBS, CBS Sports Network, or FS1.

New Mexico State is on the schedule as a home-and-home, beginning in the Pit on Saturday, November 2. The Lobos will play against the Aggies in Las Cruces on Friday, December 15.

UNM will also play in two tournaments during the non-conference schedule. The Ball Dawgs classic in Henderson, Nevada will feature Toledo, Rice, and Pepperdine, while the Lobos will also play against Santa Clara during the Jack Jones Classic, also in Henderson.

The Lobos’ first regular season game is at home against Texas Southern on Monday, November 6. The game marks the first season opener for UNM against a NCAA tournament team since 2015-16.