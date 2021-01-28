Lobo men’s basketball ready to deal with big Orlando Robinson

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Teams with a lot of size have been kryptonite to Lobo men’s basketball this season. Their descent into the Mountain West cellar started against a large Boise State Broncos team.

Thursday, the Lobos will try to solve the Fresno State Broncos and seven-footer Orlando Robinson. Robinson is averaging over 17 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game. He is also shooting the ball at a 50% clip.

“Robinson is just so gifted offensively,” said Lobos head coach Paul Weir. “He’s got some very unteachable qualities, just coordination for a kid his size. His feet, his hands, you don’t get that package a lot so usually, you’re going to give something up. He’s shooting threes. He’s very special.”

He will also be trying to help his team shake a three-game losing skid when the Lobos come to town. The Lobos only have one Mountain West win against 9 losses and are hoping they can find another win on the road Thursday. The game will have a 9 p.m. start time and air on CBS Sports Network.