Lobo men’s basketball ready for the regular season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The regular season is only six days away. Paul Weir and his Lobo men’s basketball team will finally get to perform against an opponent for fans eager to see the talented team play.

The Lobos depended on the three-point shot quite often last season. With the new three-point line moved further away on the court this season, the Lobos do not believe they will be affected too much because the makeup of this year’s team is a lot different.

“Offensively for us, everyone is going to kind of see that we are probably not going to be as reliant on it,” said Weir. “If we can get going from there, that’s great, but we have so many gifted offensive players at kind of getting to the paint, that we are going to playing inside out first.”

The Lobos will host Eastern New Mexico on November 6 in the season opener.

Lobos guard Drue Drinnon will not be a part of the game. Drinnon has left the team to attend to a personal family situation. Coach Weir is not sure when Drinnon will return. Weir also announced that guard Daniel Headdings will redshirt this year.