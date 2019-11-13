Lobo men’s basketball ready for Legends Classic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a pair of season-opening victories, Paul Weir and his Lobo men’s basketball team turn their focus to the Legends Classic and first game against the Green Bay Phoenix out of the Horizon League.

“Won over 20 games last year, very athletic,” said Weir about his opponent. “Top ten in tempo last year, so they will push the basketball. By far the best opponent we played so far. We have to respect them, respect what they’re very good at and have a very good effort in order to come out with a victory.”

The Lobos relied on three-point shooting to help turn opponents away last season. This year’s team can shoot from distance, but hasn’t had to do it. The long and talented Lobos have played from the inside out and have had the size advantage in their first two games. The Lobos are 2-0 after dropping Cal State Northridge by 27 points last week.

With so much talent, it has been difficult to get guard/forward Vance Jackson going like he ended the season. Jackson finished his year with a stellar performance at the Mountain West Tournament. He even tested the NBA waters to learn more about the process. This season, Jackson has only scored six points in each of the Lobos two games as he tries to find his rhythm.

“I mean, he had one rebound last game, he’s a good rebounder,” said Weir. “He can’t let getting as many touches as he used to in the past dictate his defense, dictate his rebounding, how hard he’s running the floor, things of that nature. It’s not always going to be certain guys’ nights. Right now, it hasn’t been Vance’s these last two. It could just as easily be somebody else going forward.”

The Lobos and Green Bay have a 7 p.m. start time at Dreamstyle Arena on Wednesday.