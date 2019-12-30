Lobo men’s basketball pulls off 74-69 win over UC Davis on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo men’s basketball returned from their holiday break looking a little sluggish at times on Sunday. However, the Lobos ended up winning their 8th consecutive game, 74-69 over UC Davis in the Pit.

It was a back and forth game that was too close for comfort. UNM would end up with a balanced line of scorers though, as the Lobos had 5 scorers finish in the double figures.

With the absence of JJ Caldwell and Carlton Bragg, Corey Manigault clocked more minutes and capitalized with his opportunity as he finished with a game-high of 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 steals. Coach Paul Weir had a feeling coming in this game could be tight, but he is happy with the result.

“I had a feeling we were going to be in for one of these, and we were in for one of these. You know, as much as you can maybe warn a team, or prepare a team, you have to also tip your hat to UC Davis as well. Fortunately, we have a great resilient group of guys that have continued to find a way to work through these kinds of games and come out with wins more often than not, and I am thankful to have the players that I have”, said UNM Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir.

UNM improves to 13-2 overall, 10-0 at home, and are riding an 8 game winning streak. The Lobos now turn their attention back to conference play, as they head to San Jose State next, playing the Spartans on Wednesday at 8 p.m.