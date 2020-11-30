Lobo men’s basketball Mountain West opener postponed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico and Mountain West report that the two-game series between Boise State and UNM scheduled for Dec. 3 through Dec. 5 has been postponed. Once finalized by the Mountain West and the institutions, the rescheduled dates will be announced.

UNM Head Coach Paul Weir previously told the media in a press conference that he didn’t think it was too likely that they would play Boise this week. This comes after the Mountain West changed the UNM women’s basketball series with Boise State to March.

