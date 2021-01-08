Lobo men’s basketball loses to Utah State Friday night, 82-46

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Unversity of New Mexico men’s basketball is now 3-6 overall and 0-6 in Mountain West play, after an 82-46 loss to Utah State on Friday night. It was another slow start for the Lobos, as Utah State scored on their first 7 possessions and jumped out to a 14-2 lead.

UNM trailed 45-18 at the half, and while they would score more points in the 2nd half, including 7 points from freshman Nolan Dorsey, UNM would be outmatched once again. Makuach Maluach led UNM in scoring with 13 points and was the only Lobo to finish with double-digit scoring, but Utah State would have four scorers finish in the double figures.

Utah State out-rebounded UNM 53-22 and finished with 38 points in the paint. Head Coach Paul Weir said after this game that effort may have been an issue. “I can’t ask for perfect play at both ends of the court all the time, but I can ask them to give it every single thing they got, we talk about emptying the tank, and I don’t think a lot of guys went out looking to empty their tank today,” said Paul Weir.

UNM will move on to play at UNLV next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and that game will be shown on CBS Sports Network.

Read Next: