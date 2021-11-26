Lobo men’s basketball loses to Towson, 73-58 on Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo men’s basketball suffered their second straight loss and their third overall of the year on Friday night, 73-58. UNM closed out the Las Vegas Invitational with a 15-point loss to Towson and now holds a record of 4-3 on the year.

Towson jumped out on a 12-0 run and led the rest of the game. Jamal Mashburn Jr. was the only bright spot early, as he had 16 points at the half and he would finish with a game-high of 26 points. Townson finished with 3 scorers in the double figures and they would out-rebound the Lobos 45-31.

UNM will now move on to play New Mexico State on Tuesday, and that game has a 7 p.m. tip-off in Las Cruces.

