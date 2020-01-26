Lobo Men’s Basketball Loses at Nevada on Saturday 96-74

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Basketball faced off against two former UNM Head Coaches on Saturday in Reno, Nevada. Steve Alford and his assistant, Craig Neal, hosted their former team, which didn’t feature two of their starters, JaQuan Lyle and Vance Jackson. Head Coach Paul Weir tried to run a fast-paced game that had nine players get minutes on the floor.

It wasn’t a good start though as Nevada led by 20 at the half, and the only bright spot for UNM in the first half was Zane Martin, as he dropped 16 of the Lobos 29 first-half points. Martin finished with a game-high of 23 points, but it wouldn’t be enough as Nevada finished with six scorers in the double figures, they outrebounded UNM 50-36, and finished tying their program best of 17 made 3-pointers.

With this win, former UNM Head Coach, Steve Alford garnered his 600th career win as a college coach. UNM now drops to 16-6 overall, 5-4 in MW play, and UNM is now 5-2 on the road this season. UNM will be back in action on Wednesday at home, as they host #4 San Diego State at 7 p.m.