Lobo men’s basketball knows there’s no place like home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Their schedule has been played on the road. For the first time, this season the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team got a chance to practice at home Monday. “Guys get into the locker room yesterday for the first time,” said Lobos Head Coach Paul Weir. “They were like kids in a candy store, haven’t been able to be in our locker room since last March. So, to be able to move your things into a place for the first time, I thought was exciting and it was our first full-team practice in the pit.”

While COVID-19 threatened the season for all of the college basketball it put the Lobos on the road because state health orders didn’t allow the team to practice or play in New Mexico. The season on the road has been trying. In addition to being away from home, the Lobos had to endure consistently losing after a 3-0 start. At 5-9 overall and 1-9 in the Mountain West, the Lobos continue to press forward despite their struggles. “Hopefully the message that comes out of this is that they are going to learn and we are going to learn to finish what we started, no matter how bad it might get or how ugly it might get, we’re just going to keep plowing away and take that with us,” said Weir. “No matter what people can say about this team, they can’t say they quit.”

The Lobos will start a two game series at Fresno State Thursday.