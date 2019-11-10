Lobo Men’s Basketball improves to 2-0 after 97-70 victory on Saturday night

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Basketball improved to 2-0 after a 97-70 victory over CSUN in Albuquerque on Saturday night. The Lobos once again showed off their scoring prowess on Saturday night, as they had five scorers finish in double figures.

JaQuan Lyle led the Lobos in scoring with 18 points, but UNM also got 17 points from both Carlton Bragg and Corey Manigault.

CSUN got going early by knocking down some threes, but UNM would tighten up on defense, and that along with their ability to move the ball and score, led to the victory.

“It was a step for sure defensively tonight, probably a bigger one than I even maybe anticipated because this is a good team. They made some shots early and got into a bit of a rhythm and fortunately, our defense was able to settle in after that. It’s crazy that this just isn’t about winning and losing, as much as it is just trusting our process and continuing to grow,” said UNM Head coach Paul Weir after the game.

UNM now moves on to host Green Bay on Wednesday at 7 p.m.