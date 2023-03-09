ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the No. 6 seed University of New Mexico Lobo’s (22-10) gear up to play the No. 3 seed Utah State Aggies (24-7) in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Men’s Basketball Tournament Thursday, Mar. 9, the Lobos are hoping for a win. KRQE News 13’s Van Tate reports from Las Vegas that the Lobos are trying to get four wins in four nights, which is not an easy feat.

UNM Guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. says, “I know this is the time of year where every team is tired. Every team is fatigued. Every team is beat up. And whoever is going to sustain, you know, that intensity and that defensive intensity for forty minutes, that’s the team that’s going to probably come out with this championship. Ant that’s the team that we’re looking to beat.”

“You have to give it your all every single day for four days in a row. Otherwise, you ain’t going to make it to the fourth day,” says UNM Forward Josiah Allick. The game has a late start at 9:30 p.m. and the winner of Thursday night’s game will move on to the semifinals where they will face Boise State.