ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They will throw the ball up against another opponent with fans in the stands for the first time this year Saturday. Richard Pitino’s Lobo men’s basketball team has an exhibition game against CSU Pueblo. The Lobos will only show a little of what they plan to do offensively this season when they play CSU Pueblo. “I don’t want to reveal everything that we’re going to run because all that matters is that November 7th date,” said Pitino. “That’s the most important thing. But, playing in front of fans will be great, getting the game day routine, this is how we operate and this is what we do.”

Players are also ready to get going, excited about what could be with added size and muscle in the frontcourt to go with a talented veteran backcourt. “We’re so excited to play some competition and to be out there on the court and just competing out there with each other because we all love each other,” said UNM guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. “We all really have a great bond. So, we’re ready just to test it out and test it with the best.” Though they are a talented group, coach Pitino said his team could get better defensively. “I have a lot of respect for the way Fresno and San Diego State and some of those guys, they do it. You know, we’ve got to make an impact there and we’ve got to grow,” said Pitino. “I think the rebounding will be better because of the size for sure. But, I think the defense and the rebounding and just the little toughness stuff where we got to figure that out.”

The Lobos allowed opponents to average over 75 points per game last season while the Lobos averaged just over 74 points. Lobos guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. feels the same as his coach about the Lobos defense. It can be better. “I agree with him,” said Mashburn. “I mean, our defense and transition defense to be specific. You know, just communicating, just as we get together and get more chemistry together. I feel like that will get better, just knowing how to talk to each other, what to say, when to say it.” The Lobos and CSU Pueblo have a 5:30 pm start Saturday. The game is part of a doubleheader for UNM. The Lobo women’s basketball team and West Texas A&M are set for a 3:30 pm start Saturday.