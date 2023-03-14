ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Men’s Basketball team is heading into a post-season game. The Lobos are gearing up to play Utah Valley at The Pit on Wednesday, Mar. 15, at 8 p.m.

The university says they’ve already sold around 9,000 tickets for tomorrow’s game. Season ticket holders have until 10 a.m. on Wednesday to buy their seats before they go on sale as general admission tickets.

UNM earned a spot in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) with a 22-11 record. This comes after the Lobos lost in the second round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament.