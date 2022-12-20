ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo men’s basketball kept their spot as one of the nation’s three unbeaten teams with a 94-63 victory over Prairie View A&M Tuesday night. Five Lobos scored in double figures.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 17 points while Morris Udeze put in a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds. The game was never in doubt as the Lobos took a 47-25 lead into the break. The visiting Panthers struggled from the field, only hitting 28% of their shots while the Lobos shot 48 percent.

The Lobos also won big at the rim with a whopping 64 rebounds to that of 37 for the Panthers. The Panthers were led in scoring by Will Douglas. Jaelen House had 10 points for the Lobos and nearly half of their 20 assists with 9.

Other Lobos in double figures included Donovan Dent with 14 points and KJ Jenkins with 13. With the win, the Lobos finished the nonconference portion of their schedule with a perfect 12-0 record. That’s the Lobos’s best start since the 2012-2013 season. “I’m not going to act like going to act like going 12-0 in the non-conference isn’t an accomplishment with what we took over and what we inherited and the whole situation,” said Lobos head coach Richard Pitino. “To be able to do that in year two is great and just speaks to the character in the locker room.”

Mountain West Conference play starts next week as the Lobos host the 8-4 Colorado State Rams next Wednesday.