Lobo men’s basketball ends losing streak at 6 games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobos Head Coach Paul Weir added a game on the schedule for the Lobos earlier in the week. It’s the one that finally got his team over the hump as the Lobos defeated Dixie State Wednesday 72-63 to end a six-game losing streak.

“We needed that,” said Lobos guard Saquan Singleton. Singleton played like his team needed a win. He finished with a game-high 17 points, six rebounds, four assists, and four blocks. Freshman Isaiah Marin scored 13 points while Makuach Maluach dropped in an even dozen. Frank Staine led the Trailblazers scoring attack with 13 points in a listing effort.

The Lobos dominated the boards with 50 rebounds to that of 39 for the Trailblazers. The Lobos had 46 points in the paint compared to only 22 for the Trailblazers. Fans were allowed to attend the game. It was a first for the Lobos this season.

“Tonight was like our first real basketball game,” said Weir. “There were a thousand people in there. There was a student section screaming at you. They’re saying all kinds of things to you and to kind of have that slice of hope to be a part of this. This is what everyone came to college basketball to do.”

The Trailblazers dropped to 4-3 with the loss while the Lobos improved to 4-6. The Lobos will resume Mountain West Conference play at UNLV Saturday. That game has a 3:30 p.m. start time and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

