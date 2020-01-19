Lobo Men’s Basketball drops thier 2nd straight conference game 99-78 to UNLV

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Basketball lost their second consecutive conference game on Saturday afternoon, as they fell to UNLV on the road 99-78. It was a tale of two halves for the Lobos as they looked really good in the first half, only trailing 43-40 at the break.

UNM finished with five scorers in the double figures, including JaQuan Lyle who finished with a team-high of 20 points. UNLV would close this game out down the stretch though, and leading the way was Bryce Hamilton, who finished with a game-high of 35 points.

UNM was outrebounded 47-31 in this game and they were outscored 42-23 in the final 12 minutes. This is the second conference loss and also their second loss without Carlton Bragg, who was removed from the team. It didn’t help that the Lobos were down Vance Jackson in this game, but Coach Paul Weir says his team needs to figure out a way to improve without Bragg.

“The added element of this one is just no Vance. I think when you lose both of those kind of big bodies down there it changes some things. We worked on some things for a couple of days and I thought at times in the game it was helpful, but I think overall it’s a big loss that we have to find a way to overcome,” said UNM Head Coach Paul Weir.

Weir didn’t have an update on Vance Jackson or if he will be playing in their next game. As the now 15-5 overall and 4-3 conference Lobos head into their next game at home on Tuesday at 8 p.m. with San Jose State.