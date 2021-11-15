Lobo men’s basketball defeats Grambling State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo men’s basketball bounced back from a loss over the weekend to defeat Grambling State 86-61 on Monday night. Five Lobos scored in double figures led by 18 points each from Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House. House also had seven assists and eight steals.

Javonte Johnson had his first career double-double for the Lobos with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Taryn Todd also had 16 points for the Lobos. Gethro Muscadin rounded out the double-figure scoring for the Lobos with 12 points and eight rebounds. Danya Kingsby led the Tigers in scoring with a game-high 20 points.

The Lobos led by as much as 17 points in the second half but the Tigers would cut that to only 10 points before the Lobos would run away for good. Once again, the Lobos did not have the best night rebounding the basketball with the Tigers winning that battle 43-37. The Lobos outshot the Tigers shooting 46 percent from the floor while the Tigers were at 35 percent. The Lobos also won the free throw line 82 to 71 percent as both teams had 17 shots from the line. With the win, the Lobos improved to 2-1 while the Tigers dropped to 0-3. The Lobos will host Montana State on Saturday at 2 p.m. and Western New Mexico Monday at 7 p.m.