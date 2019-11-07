Lobo men’s basketball defeat Eastern NM in season opener

Opening night had the result Paul Weir wanted from his Lobos, a win. Weir would have liked to have seen more stops and more rebounds in his team’s 92-71 victory over Eastern New Mexico Wednesday night.

The Lobos had five players in double figures led by Makuach Maluach who had 16 points. Carlton Bragg, Zane Martin, and Corey Manigault each finished with 13 points each while Keith McGee pitched in with a dozen.

Darius Sawyer led Eastern New Mexico with 11 points. The Lobos had trouble protecting the ball last season and ended up showing signs of that not being worked out all the way.

They had 21 turnovers while ENMU finished with 22. The Lobos were also outrebounded by one, 37-36. The good thing for the team is that they can shoot the ball and finished at a 60% clip.

The Lobos were also generous with the ball dishing out 22 assists. JaQuan Lyle, who finally got on the court as a Lobo, had 11 assists along with 9 points in his cherry and silver debut.

The Lobos return to the court on Saturday when they host Cal State Northridge.