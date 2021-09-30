Lobo men’s basketball conference games announced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West announced its national broadcast schedule for men’s basketball Thursday. The UNM Lobos will have 13 of 18 conference games broadcast between FS1 and CBS Sports Network. FS1 will broadcast seven Lobo games while CBS Sports Network will broadcast six.

The Lobos’ other five Mountain West Conference games along with their home non-conference games will have tip times and potential television broadcast announcements at a later date. The following are the dates and times:

Lobos on FS 1

vs. Colorado State Dec. 28 9 p.m.

@ Nevada Jan. 1 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

@ San Diego State Jan. 31 8 p.m.

vs. Boise State Feb. 8 8:30 p.m.

@ Utah State Feb. 22 8 p.m.

@ Fresno State March 1 9 p.m.

vs. UNLV March 5 9 p.m.

Lobos on CBS Sports Network