Lobo men’s basketball conference games announced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West announced its national broadcast schedule for men’s basketball Thursday. The UNM Lobos will have 13 of 18 conference games broadcast between FS1 and CBS Sports Network. FS1 will broadcast seven Lobo games while CBS Sports Network will broadcast six.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Carlsbad boy dies of fentanyl overdose, mother and grandmother arrested for his death
- Trending: Murder suspect could be connected to disappearance of New Mexican woman
- New Mexico News: Campbell Ranch plan could bring 4,000+ homes to Edgewood area
- KRQE en Espanol: KRQE En Español: Jueves 30 de Septiembre 2021
The Lobos’ other five Mountain West Conference games along with their home non-conference games will have tip times and potential television broadcast announcements at a later date. The following are the dates and times:
Lobos on FS 1
- vs. Colorado State Dec. 28 9 p.m.
- @ Nevada Jan. 1 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- @ San Diego State Jan. 31 8 p.m.
- vs. Boise State Feb. 8 8:30 p.m.
- @ Utah State Feb. 22 8 p.m.
- @ Fresno State March 1 9 p.m.
- vs. UNLV March 5 9 p.m.
Lobos on CBS Sports Network
- vs. Utah State Jan. 8 6 p.m.
- @ UNLV Jan. 11 9 p.m.
- vs. San Diego State Jan. 15 7 p.m.
- @ Colorado State Jan. 19 8 p.m.
- @ Wyoming Jan. 22 5:30 p.m.
- @ Air Force Feb. 5 TBA