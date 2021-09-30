Lobo men’s basketball conference games announced

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West announced its national broadcast schedule for men’s basketball Thursday. The UNM Lobos will have 13 of 18 conference games broadcast between FS1 and CBS Sports Network. FS1 will broadcast seven Lobo games while CBS Sports Network will broadcast six.

Story continues below:

The Lobos’ other five Mountain West Conference games along with their home non-conference games will have tip times and potential television broadcast announcements at a later date. The following are the dates and times:

Lobos on FS 1

  • vs. Colorado State Dec. 28 9 p.m.
  • @ Nevada Jan. 1 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • @ San Diego State Jan. 31 8 p.m.
  • vs. Boise State Feb. 8 8:30 p.m.
  • @ Utah State Feb. 22 8 p.m.
  • @ Fresno State March 1 9 p.m.
  • vs. UNLV March 5 9 p.m.

Lobos on CBS Sports Network

  • vs. Utah State Jan. 8 6 p.m.
  • @ UNLV Jan. 11 9 p.m.
  • vs. San Diego State Jan. 15 7 p.m.
  • @ Colorado State Jan. 19 8 p.m.
  • @ Wyoming Jan. 22 5:30 p.m.
  • @ Air Force Feb. 5 TBA

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES