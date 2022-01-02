Lobo Men’s Basketball comes up short against Nevada, 79-70

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Basketball had a strong rally late in their game with Nevada, but they would come up short as Steve Alford and the Wolf Pack beat UNM 79-70 in their Mountain West conference opener on Saturday.

UNM came out looking good in this game and would hold a lead at the end of the first half. Saquan Singleton made his first start this season and he looked good as he put a career-high of 14 points. Jaelen House was once again big for the Lobos, as he led the team with 12 points at the half and then finished with a team-high of 18 points. House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. were big down the stretch in this game, as they trailed by 19 points with under six minutes to play and they would cut that lead to five late in the second half. Mashburn scored 13 second-half points and finished with 17 total points.

Nevada has now beat the Lobos in their last six meetings. UNM falls to 7-7 overall and 0-1 in conference play. The Lobos will now move on to host Utah State on Saturday, Jan. 8, that game will tip-off at 6 p.m.