Lobo men’s basketball bounces back with win over Denver

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Lobos head coach Richard Pitino was wondering how his team would respond in their next outing after losing on a last-second shot to a rival earlier in the week. He got his answer Thursday as the Lobos defeated the Denver Pioneers 87-67. It was the first meeting between the two schools in 51 years. Three Lobos scored in double-digits led by K.J. Jenkins’ 21 points.
Gethro Muscadin had a double-double for the Lobos with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 10 points. One of the Lobos top scorers, guard Jaelen House scored 9 points. Freshman center Sebastian Forsling got 18 minutes of play for the Lobos and scored 7 points.
Coban Porter led Denver in scoring with 19 points. For the Pioneers, it was their fifth straight loss. The Lobos improved to 6-4 with the victory and will have a quick turnaround as they host the UTEP Miners Sunday at 1 p.m.