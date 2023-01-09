ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Richard Pitino’s UNM Lobos put the brakes on a two-game losing streak by defeating Oral Roberts University 82-75 Monday night. The game, which was added to the schedule to offset the loss of the New Mexico State series for this season, was the last non-conference game on the schedule.

The Lobos, now 15-2, finished the non-conference portion of their schedule 13-0 for the fifth time in school history. “We were able to bounce back and have a very mature effort and had to find a way to get a win,” said UNM head coach Richard Pitino. “So, 15-2, really, really proud of them.”

Jamal Mashburn Jr. finished with 24 points to lead the Lobos. Jaelen House added 15 points and 5 assists. The front court of Josiah Allick and Morris Udeze added a pair of double-double performances to the win. Allick had 15 points and 13 rebounds while Udeze finished with 12 points and 10 boards. Max Abmas led ORU with a game-high 26 points.

For the Lobos, the win comes after back-to-back Mountain West Conference losses. The last loss was to UNLV this past Saturday in front of a sellout crowd at The Pit. The Lobos return to Mountain West Conference play Saturday at 23rd-ranked San Diego State. The game has a 7:00 p.m. start and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.