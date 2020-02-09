Lobo Men’s Basketball bounces back with a big 97-68 win at home over Wyoming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a big win for Lobo Men’s Basketball on Saturday afternoon in Albuquerque, as they snapped a three-game losing skid and played very well in their 97-68 victory over Wyoming.

The Lobos got JaQuan Lyle back from his two-game suspension and they also got back Vance Jackson, who was out with a knee injury for five games. Both of these key starters would get valuable minutes on the floor Saturday afternoon, and Vance Jackson would get a hot hand in the second half as he finished with 20 points.

“Everybody was thinking like I am just trying to take my time. I really was just grinding and my recovery process was trying to get back on the court as soon as possible. You know, we were struggling and I was using that as motivation so we could just get back on the winning side,” said Vance Jackson.

The Lobos also had stand out performances from other guys against Wyoming, as Zane Martin showcased his athleticism and finished with 23 points and five assists. Corey Manigault would shine above the rest in the scoring department on Saturday though, as the big man put up a career-high of 28 points and also pulled down nine rebounds.

“I have told you before, how good of an offensive player I think he is. The issue with him always has been the rebounding and the defense, and his rebounding in particular since Carlton hasn’t been around, I think has been awesome. He is a very gifted offensive player,” said UNM Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir.

UNM is now 17-8 overall and 6-6 in conference play. They now move on to play at San Diego State on Tuesday at 9 p.m., that game will be shown on ESPN 2.