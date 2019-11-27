Lobo men’s basketball bounce back with win over Wisconsin

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (KRQE) – JaQuan Lyle scored a team-high of 14 points for the UNM Lobos in a 59-50 victory over Wisconsin on Tuesday. It was the consolation game of the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The victory comes on the heels of a blowout loss to 18th ranked Auburn in the tournament semifinals on Monday. Four Lobos scored in double figures as Zane Martin, Carlton Bragg and J.J. Caldwell scored 12 points each.

Wisconsin was led by Nate Reuvers’ 16 points. The Badgers struggled from the three-point line, knocking down only 2 of 26 shots for 7.7 percent.

The Lobos had success inside the paint. They had 34 points in the paint compared to only 13 for the Badgers. The Lobos also cut down their turnovers from Monday’s abysmal showing of 24 to only 13 on Tuesday.

With the win, the Lobos improved to 6-2 on the season. They will host the Montana Grizzlies on Sunday at Dreamstyle Arena. The game has a 1 p.m. start and will be broadcast on AT&T Sportsnet.

The Badgers dropped to 4-3 and will play at North Carolina State on December 4.