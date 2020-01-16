Lobo men’s basketball blown out at Colorado State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Maybe the off-court distractions caught up with Paul Weir and his Lobo men’s basketball team.

The team looked out of sorts in a 105-72 blowout loss to Colorado State Wednesday night. The Rams got out to an early lead thanks to 11 Lobo turnovers in the first half and a barrage of three-point buckets, most of them uncontested.

The Rams made a school-record 19 three-point shots. Eleven of those three-point shots came in the first half, leading to a 56-33 halftime advantage for the Rams.

Zane Martin was the only Lobo in double figures with 17 points. The Rams shot nearly 70% from the three-point line, with Isiah Stevens leading the way with 19 points.

Stevens was 5 of 6 from the three-point line and was one of six Rams in double figures. Rams big man Nico Carvacho scored a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

With the victory, the Rams improved to 12-7 overall and 3-3 in Mountain West play. The Lobos are 4-2 in league play and 15-4 overall.

The Lobos will try to rebound in the second leg of their road trip at UNLV on Saturday. The Rams are at the Air Force Academy on Saturday.