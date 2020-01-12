Lobo Men’s Basketball betters to 12-0 at home after 84-78 victory over Air Force

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For just the second time in Mountain West history the Lobo Men’s Basketball team is 12-0 at home after they took out Air Force on Saturday afternoon 84-78.

UNM played a solid game defensively against the Falcons who came in as one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country. “For 36-37 minutes I thought it might have been our best defense since Wisconsin. I thought we were engaged, we gave a few too many back doors then I would have liked, but overall I felt like we executed our defensive game plan perfectly and against a very good team,” said UNM Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir.

UNM had five scorers finish in the double figures, including Zane Martin. Martin had a solid game and looked really good down the stretch at point guard, as he finished with 18 points and five assists. JaQuan Lyle would once again lead the Lobos in scoring as he finished with 20 points, but he would foul out late in this game.

UNM is now 15-3 overall, 4-1 in MW conference play and 12-0 at home. They move on to play Colorado State next on the road and that game is Wednesday at 7 p.m.