ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo Men’s Basketball team has begun summer workouts and almost the entire team is back in the Pit, including the 2023 recruiting class.
“It’s one of the best recruiting classes in the history of Lobo basketball. I really believe that,” said Coach Pitino. “Are they able to grasp it? If they are, they’re going to have a chance.”
Now that coach Pitino is locked into a new contract, he also mentioned the importance of stability within the program. New Mexico has shown appreciation for its head coach, and he hopes to return the favor by staying put for quite some time.
“This just feels like home,” he said. “I want to win at a high level, but I’m not a guy who loves to jump around, take a million different jobs. It’s not, it’s never been my intention.”
The Lobos will continue workouts over the next few weeks.