ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a tight game at the half, where UNM trailed 38-35, but the Lobos Men’s Basketball team does advance to the next round with an 87-76 victory over Wyoming.

Hunter Maldonado was the story of the first half of this Mountain West Tournament opener. The Wyoming guard finished with 20 points at the break, but UNM would turn it on the 2nd half and finish with four scorers in the double figures.

Jaelen House led the Lobos with 28 points, Jamal Mashburn Jr. followed him with 22, and the UNM front court would also finish in the double figures, with Morris Udeze putting up 15 points and pulling down 11 rebounds, Josiah Allick finished with 12 points.

6-UNM now moves on to play 3-Utah State in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. in Las Vegas, NV. That game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network.