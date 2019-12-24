Lobo Men’s Basketball attempts to fill roles of Carlton Bragg, J.J. Caldwell

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo men’s basketball won their seventh straight game on Sunday night and improved their record to 12-2 heading into the holiday break. The team did release some potentially game-changing news on Sunday though, as key starters Carlton Bragg and J.J. Caldwell have been announced as suspended until further notice.

The reason for the players’ suspension has not been released, but moving forward this team is going to have to fill the roles left by those two players. Sunday afternoon, UNM put Taivian Percy at point guard for portions of the game.

“When we looked at obviously who could transition into different positions for the game, Taivian had a 6-0 assist to turnover ratio. We figured that might be the guy to chew up some minutes as a ball-handling guard. We don’t have a ton of options there, and it puts a very heavy burden on JaQuan, which I am nervous about. Zane was terrific tonight and hopefully, we will get more kind of ball-handling guard play in there to kind of offset the change in our roster,” said UNM head basketball coach Paul Weir.

The loss of Bragg could also be costly for this team, as “C.B.” has averaged a double-double in scoring and rebounds per game so far. Meanwhile, senior forward Corey Manigault says he is ready to pick up the slack in minutes moving forward.

“Yeah, I am for sure going to be able to handle it and anything that comes at me I am going to handle. It’s just a new role. I am a senior, so I have to step up,” said Manigault.

UNM will host UC Davis on Sunday at 2 p.m.