ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team has picked up an additional home game. UNM announced the team will host Oral Roberts on Monday, January 9.

Following the cancellation of the NMSU series this year, UNM had availability for two additional games to its schedule. In addition to the game against Oral Roberts, the Lobos already played the other added game with a neutral site matchup against San Francisco.

Tickets for the Lobos game against Oral Roberts will go on sale next week. Season ticket holders will receive their tickets in their accounts within the next few days.

The game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. and be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.