Lobo men’s basketball adds another non-conference game, TV schedule announced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo men’s basketball announced on Friday that they have added another non-conference game. UNM will play Our Lady of the Lake University, which is an NAIA program, on Tuesday at Rice University.
That game will be shown live on YouTube. However, the program has yet to release that link. The Mountain West released its broadcast schedule for men’s basketball, up to January 2. Here is a look at the Lobos schedule:
- Dec. 21 | New Mexico at Boise State | FS1 | 7:30 p.m. MT
- Dec. 23 | New Mexico at Boise State | CBSSN | 8 p.m. MT
- Dec. 31 | Nevada at New Mexico | FS1 | TBA
- Jan. 2 | Nevada at New Mexico | CBSSN | TBA
