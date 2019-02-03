Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lobo basketball

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - Lobo Men's Basketball kept things close for most of their game with Fresno State on Saturday. However, the University of New Mexico would lose steam down the stretch as the Bulldogs go on to win 82-70. UNM is now 9-12 overall and 3-6 in conference play after the loss.

It was a close game as UNM only trailed 35-33 at the break. UNM would make things close for most of the 2nd half with sharp shooting from Anthony Mathis, as he finished with a team-high of 19 points.

Fresno State would just be too tough down the stretch for UNM, as they had a great performance from former NMSU Aggie, Braxton Huggins, who finished with a game-high 22 points. Fresno finished with 3 scorers in the double figures in this game.

UNM will now move on to host San Diego State on Tuesday at 9 p.m.