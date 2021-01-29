Lobo men force overtime, but fall short at Fresno State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Paul Weir and his Lobo men’s basketball team came very close to snagging only their second Mountain West victory this season, but it was an all to familiar result.

The Lobos fell in overtime at Fresno State on Thursday night 64-62. The Lobos made the final minutes of regulation thrilling. Down 53-51, Jeremiah Francis made a steal and convert his own miss at the basket to tie the game at 53 with only seconds left in the game.

Both teams had another opportunity to try and win the game in regulation, but both failed to convert. The Lobos were led by Makuach Maluach 24 points. Saquan Singleton finished with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Valdir Manuel and Jeremiah Francis finished with 10 points each as Francis had his best game as a Lobo. Fresno State was led by Junior Ballard’s 18 points.

With the loss, the Lobos dropped to 5-10 overall and 1-10 in Mountain West Conference play. Fresno State improved to 6-6 overall and 4-6 in league play. The two teams will meet again Saturday at 3 p.m. MT.