ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM’s 11-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday night in what was their Mountain West Conference opener. UNM lost to #13 Colorado State in Fort Collins, 76-68.

UNM opened this game looking good, jumping out to a 10-4 lead, but getting 3 early fouls, Jaelen House would exit this game, only playing 7 minutes in the first half. House would finish with just 19 minutes on the floor and his offensive spark would be missed for most of this game.

JT Toppin led UNM with 17 points and 11 rebounds, and while they finished with 4 total double-digit scorers it wouldn’t be enough. CSU were very efficient in this game and found their footing in the 2nd half. Patrick Cartier of the Rams finished with a game high of 21-points and they also had four total double-digit scorers, including 18 points from Isaiah Stevens.

The Lobos struggled from the free throw line, going just 4-11 from the charity stripe. House would finish with 14 points, but his minutes were missed in this game, and while Jamal Mashburn Jr. was back in the lineup and put up 13 points, Mash finished 5-15 from the field.

Now 0-1 in MW play, and 12-2 overall this season, UNM heads back home to play Wyoming on Saturday at 8pm.