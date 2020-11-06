Lobo Logan Padgett receives waiver to play this basketball season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Logan Padgett will be able to play at the University of New Mexico this upcoming season. A waiver was filed by the UNM Athletic Department and approved by the NCAA for the sophomore transfer from Samford University, to be eligible to play.

Logan transferred to New Mexico shortly after his father and former Samford head coach Scott Padgett took a job as an assistant with the Lobos. The six-foot-seven Logan completed his freshman season at Samford last year. During his final season at Homeland High in Birmingham, Alabama, Logan averaged 17 points per game.

