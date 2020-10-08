Lobo football will have home games in 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The question on whether the University of New Mexico Lobos football team will have a home game this season has been answered. The answer is yes. After fulfilling requirements set by the state, to make sure health orders are followed the Lobos have been given the green light to host games in 2020.

“With no fans obviously,” said UNM head coach Danny Gonzales. “There won’t be anybody in the stands and it will be just us.” Part of the work to get cleared to play includes COVID-19 testing. The Lobos are testing three times a week. San Jose State is the first home team on the Lobos 8 game Mountain West Conference only schedule. That game is set for October 31.

The Mountain West television schedule is expected to be released soon. “There is going to be some movement of games. Some of them are going to be Thursday,” said Gonzales. “Some of them are going to be Friday, some Saturday.” Whenever the games are played the Lobos will be ready to present a good visual. “They’re doing some things inside the stadium so it will look good for TV,” said Gonzales. The Lobos will start the season on the road at Colorado State on October 24.