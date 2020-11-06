Lobo football to play November 14 home game in Las Vegas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos will be home away from home again. The University of New Mexico November 14 home football game against Nevada has been relocated to Sam Boyd stadium in Las Vegas, due to state health orders for COVID-19 in New Mexico.

The Lobos have been in Las Vegas since Monday practicing for a November 7 meeting at the University of Hawaii. The Lobos were scheduled to host San Jose State on the road last week, but also played that game on the road in San Jose State due to the health orders in New Mexico.

The Lobos and Nevada game will not have any fans in attendance and is set for 4:30 p.m. Mountain time. The game will be broadcast on FS2.

