Lobo Football spring game a success on and off the field Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Football wrapped up their Spring Practice schedule on Saturday with their annual Cherry and Silver game. This team looked much improved and the defense really stood out on Saturday afternoon, but as KRQE Sports Director Van Tate found out, the electricity of the fans also stood out.

“It almost feels like I’m playing for a new program. You know, with a new fan base and everything,” said UNM running back Bobby Cole. “I mean our grandstand on this side alone holds 15,000, about a quarter full. That’s pretty good,” said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.

UNM will kick off their season on September 2 against Houston Baptist.