ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football opened its 2022 campaign with a 41-0 victory over Maine on Saturday. This marks the first time since 2015, and the first time in Danny Gonzales’ coaching era, that UNM Football wins by shutout.
UNM’s defense only allowed 118 total yards of offense on Saturday night, and the offense would finish with 437 total yards. It was a solid victory in front of 15,000 fans. UNM moves on to host Boise State on Friday at 7:00 p.m.